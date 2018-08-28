Man arrested in connection with Clonmel restaurant premises burglary 

Gardai have arrested a man in connection with the burglary of a former Clonmel restaurant in the early hours of this morning.

The Clonmel man aged in his 40s is currently being detained at Cahir Garda Station for questioning in relation to the break-in at the Catalpa Restaurant premises at Sarsfield Street around 7.20am.

A quantity of coins stolen from the premises were recovered by gardai investigating the burglary.