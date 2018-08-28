Hosepipe ban extended in Tipperary until end of September

Tipperary is one of sixteen counties in which Irish Water has extended the hosepipe ban until Sunday, September 30.

The Water Conservation Order also remains in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The utility company said it is appealing to all customers to continue to conserve water as raw water supplies in rivers, lakes and ground water sources remain lower than normal.

It says water conservation efforts made to date are helping to restore levels but further conservation is needed.

The hosepipe ban was put in place following one of the longest dry spells in recent years.