An Post names eight Tipperary post offices to close under retirement scheme

An Post has published the location of 159 Post Offices where the serving Postmaster has opted to retire under the historic agreement concluded between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU), and the neighbouring offices to where business will transfer, boosting their transaction levels and viability.

Eight post offices will close in Tipperary and the nearest post offices have been identified as well a number of others in close proximity.

This agreement was underpinned by A New Vision for the Future of the Post Office Services in Ireland,* accepted by a 5 to 1 majority in a ballot of IPU members earlier this year.

Post Offices in locations where postmasters are opting to retire will close and the services will be consolidated with neighbouring offices ensuring their continued viability. 16 such post offices have already closed at the request of the retiring contractor.

The Tipperary post offices to close and the nearest one to them and the distance involved is as follows

Ballingarry to close, nearest is Mullinahone 9.3km away

Clogheen to close, nearest is Ballyporeen, 7.2km

Coolbawn, nearest is Borrisokane, 7.8

Gortnahoe, nearest is Urlingford, 5.8km

Littleton, nearest is New Birmingham, 7.4km

Newcastle, nearest is Ardfinnan, 7.7km

Templetuohy, nearest is Templemore, 8km

Upperchurch, nearest is Borrisoleigh, 8km

An Post says all remaining Post Offices will benefit from enhanced services and products, new opening hours and an investment package aimed at improving services for customers, driving customer footfall and attracting a wider demographic to ensure that the post office is not just wanted by communities but is indeed relevant and actually used by all.

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail thanked the postmasters who have chosen to retire for their great service to An Post and local communities over many years.

She also said that An Post was committed to ensuring the sustainability and viability of the Post Office network and would move now to offer more new and innovative services to customers through the reconfigured network.