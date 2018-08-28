Tipperary homes urgently needed for energy saving programme this autumn

Tipperary Energy Agency are looking for Tipperary homes to take part in fun and engaging ways to save energy this Autumn.

The Agency have joined forces with NUI Galway to work with 40 households in Tipperary to help them reduce their energy use.

They are currently seeking participants for their European project ENERGISE, which will involve your household as one of 40 Living Lab experiences.

The aim is to work with homeowners to develop creative and effective ways of challenging everyday practices, when it comes to laundry and heating. Through these challenges, they hope to tackle social expectations around cleanliness and comfort – what does it mean to be clean, to be comfortable? – in order to co-create new ways of doing things that would shift these practices towards less energy consumption.

Why should you join?

o You become eligible for a free energy audit,

o You become a member of a great team,

o You can contribute to designing energy saving practices and solutions, and

o You will also receive some small presents.

These Living Labs will take place in 8 different European countries between September and November 2018.

Eimear Heaslip (nee Hassett) is the NUI Galway representative on the project and will be working closely with the homeowners. Eimear is originally from Beakstown, Thurles and attended the Presentation Primary School in Thurles and Scoil Ruain Secondary School in Killenaule. Eimear graduated with honours from her Architecture degree in University College Dublin in 2007. She received first class honours and a special award for student of the year in her Masters in Environmental Systems in Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT). Following this, Eimear completed her transdisciplinary PhD, which fused social scientific and engineering techniques in 2017. Eimear’s PhD was co-supervised by NUI Galway and GMIT.

If you are interested in taking part or to find out more, you can contact Eimear by email: eimear.heaslip@nuigalway.ie or phone: (083) 0600960