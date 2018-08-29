Dementia information service to visit Cashel next week

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland's Mobile Information Service will visit Cashel on Thursday, September 6 to provide support to people with dementia and their carers.

With the growing numbers of people living with dementia (more than 4,000 new cases each year), there has never been a greater need to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

The Service will visit Cashel Library on September 6 between 11am and 3pm. The dementia adviser will be Amy Murphy.