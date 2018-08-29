Coffee morning to support Clonmel woman Emma Lacey

A coffee morning will be held in Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel this Saturday morning (September 1st) to support a young local woman battling brain and spinal conditions.

Hillview will host the coffee morning to support 23 year-old Emma Lacey, who played tennis at the club before being hit with ill health.

"Emma and all her family played tennis in Hillview for years and we are delighted to do anything we can to help", said Hillview president Seamus O'Doherty.

"Hillview have very kindly given us their facilities to hold a coffee morning and we hope as many people as possible can join us on Saturday morning", said Michelle Everard of the Emma Lacey Trust.

The coffee morning will be held from 10am to 1pm and all are welcome.