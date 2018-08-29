Clonmel’s Boston Scientific aims to start work on extension by end of year

US healthcare multi-national Boston Scientific plans to start work on an new extension to its Clonmel facility at the end of this year if the project secures its final planning approval in September.

The manufacturer of healthcare devices such as pacemakers has welcomed the conditional planning approval it has received from Tipperary County Council to build the two-storey administration block with 155 extra car parking spaces at its Cashel Road factory.

The company, however, says the proposed expansion doesn't relate to any specific announcement of extra jobs at the plant.

The 3,200 square-metre building will range in height from 9.1 metres to 12.6 metres.

The County Council also granted permission for 155 new car parking spaces adjacent to the existing car park in the south-western corner of the site.

Permission has also been given for 15 new motorcycle parking spaces, 15 bicycle parking spaces and an alteration to 13 existing car parking spaces to provide eight accessible parking spaces.

The planning application states that all access to the site will be through the existing access roads off the Cashel Road.

The planning permission granted for the project is only conditional, as an appeal can be lodged with An Bord Pleanala for up to a month after the date of the decision. Full permission will be granted in September if no appeal is lodged.

In a statement, Boston Scientific said it was delighted to receive planning permission for the expansion of its Clonmel site to "support existing and potential manufacturing and supply chain capacity".

"Whilst this expansion does not relate to any specific job announcement, we are very positive about this substantial investment in the site’s future," said the company.

If the grant of planning permission is not appealed to An Bord Pleanala, Boston Scientific plans to start work on the extension at the end of this year and complete it by 2019.