Plaque in memory of Ted Lenehan unveiled at Cahir

Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the Cahir Tidy Towns Group at the weekend as they unveiled the plaque on the Mall as a tribute to Ted Lenehan.

Ted was a very big part of the Tidy Towns set up until his untimely death last November. The group were joined on the Sunday morning last by the Canoe Club and Rowing Club, members of Meet & Train and the Cahir River Search & Rescue. Many of Teds Family including his wife Mary and daughter Edel came to celebrate the unveiling of the monument which is a lovely flower bed with Ted’s boat sitting pretty in the centre. Andy Moloney welcomed the crowd and Ted’s friend and fellow canoeist Will Nugent then spoke fondly of his time with Ted and even sang a song in Ted’s honour. Edel, Ted’s daughter also spoke about her beloved dad saying how he always boasted that he had “the best office in the world with the views from the river in Cahir “. Some lovely words were said for a man who will now remain fresh in our minds. Afterwards the Tidy Towns Group then offered a cup of tea in the Community Hall as the canoeists and Rowing Club displayed their skills on the river.

The Tidy Towns Group would like to thank the Canoe Club, Rowing Club and Cahir River Search & Rescue for being on the river on the day and to the Tipperary Co Co staff for the building. Special thanks also to HSK for the shrubs and the CDA and Hall Committee for the hall. Thanks also to all those who set up events around Teds Day and also tied in with Heritage Day to create a bit of excitement in town.

We continue with the town duties next Wednesday and even though some of the baskets are starting to wilt, the visitors keep coming to our lovely town so the upkeep is still top of the list. The cleaning of the Mill River had added to that area in Bridge Street and hopefully more funding can be found to finish works on the Main River soon. We will continue to work on the new woodland walk over the coming months and an application for funding has been made.