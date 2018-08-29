Gardai investigating alleged sexual assault of woman in Cahir

Gardai arrested a man aged in his late 20s in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Cahir last week.

The woman aged in her early 30s reported the assault to Cahir Garda Station around 10pm last Wednesday, August 22. She was brought to the sexual assault treatment unit at Cork University Hospital where she was treated for injuries.

The sexual assault is alleged to have occurred at a house in an estate in the town.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said a local man was arrested last Thursday and was released without charge after being questioned by gardai.

He said the investigation into the alleged sexual assault is open and active. Gardai have carried out a forensic examination of the property where the incident is alleged to have taken place after obtaining a search warrant. They have also carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area.