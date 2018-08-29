Burglars strike at two homes in Co. Tipperary village

Gardai are seeking the public's help in tracing criminals who burgled two neighbouring homes in Ballyporeen on Monday afternoon.

Jewellery and cash valued at several hundred euros was stolen from one of the houses at Convent Road, Ballyporeen. But the burglars fled from the second Convent Road house when they were disturbed by a resident.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the break-ins occurred between1.30pm and 3.30pm on August 27. The burglars entered one house via the front door while the other residence was entered through a window.

He said the gardai wish to speak to anyone who saw a grey coloured car or any suspicious activity in the Convent Road area that day.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.