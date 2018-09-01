Clonmel men played for The Pope at Áras an Uachtaráin

Two Clonmel men were part of the Guard of Honour when President and Sabina Higgins welcomed Pope Francis to Áras an Uachtaráin last Saturday.

The Military Band that performed at the ceremonies was the Army Number One Band from Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines, Dublin, conducted by Captain Fergal Carroll.

The Fanfare party was made up from staff of the One Brigade at Collins Barrack, Cork, and the trumpeters included Bandsman Emmet Donlan.

Fergal Carroll is son of Danny and the late Anne Carroll, Silversprings, while Emmet Donlan is son of Mary and Robert Donlan, Fairfields.

Above - Trumpeter Emmet Donlan was in the Fanfare party that welcomed Pope Francis to Áras an Uachtaráin last Saturday.

Both men, who have had long-standing connections with Banna Chluain Meala, are congratulated on the roles they played in welcoming Pope Francis to Ireland last weekend.

The welcoming ceremony included a guard of honour and the playing of national anthems.

Pope Francis signed the visitors’ book in the State Reception Room, after which the two Heads of State had a bilateral meeting.

Following the meeting President and Sabina Higgins accompanied the Pope to the gardens of Áras an Uachtaráin, where he planted an Irish oak tree.