Public meeting on future of Carrick-on-Suir Meals on Wheels takes place tonight  

A public meeting to discuss the future of Carrick-on-Suir's Meals on Wheels service is to take place in The Auld Rogue Bar at Kickham Street, Carrick-on-Suir at 7pm this Thursday, August 30.

The organisers are appealing to people from across the community to attend the meeting to discuss ways to ensure the voluntary community service continues and remains viable.

"We are asking for as many people as possible to come along and ensure that this valuable organisation to the town is not lost," said Eddie Reade.

"We look forward to seeing any body who can make it. If you have never been part of a community group don't let it stop you. Come along and throw your shoulder to the wheel."