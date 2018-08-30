Rural Tipperary community group has trained 24 people to use life saving defibrillator

A second AED and CPR training course for the Ahenny and Faugheen defibrillator project has taken place and training for more volunteers is planned following the success of the group's fund-raising table quiz last Friday.

The latest training course was on Thursday, August 16 and 24 people are now trained in the use of the community defibrillators and in CPR.

Committee member Dr. Sabine Eggers said the Faugheen and Ahenny defibrillators are now mounted and accessible to trained volunteers.

A list of the trained volunteers and their contact numbers has also been distributed to every household in Clashnasmuth, Ahenny and Faugheen parishes.

Meanwhile, 17 teams competed in the table quiz fundraiser in aid of the Defibrillator Project at Fleming's Bar in Faugheen last Friday, August 24.

The event raised €530 for the cause and plans are in place to train another 12 volunteers.

The winning team were Kevin Lanigan and Jim Kennedy, ‘The Ballinurra Bullets’. Runners-up were the ‘Whitechurch Wanderers’.

Anne Kennedy provided the 10 rounds of questions. She was supported by Teresa Power, Teresa Connolly, Ellen Kirby and Ken Smith correcting the questions.

MC and question caller was Jim Kennedy and the amplification was kindly provided by Panie Bartley.