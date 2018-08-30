Tipp Rape Crisis Centre successful summer evening's tapas event in Fethard

Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre welcomed the opportunity to hold a Summer Tapas Evening with Dooks Fine Foods Restaurant in Fethard, on Friday, August 24. It was a very successful evening with much needed funds raised for our service. TRCC would like to thank Richard and his team at Dooks for their exceptional food and service.

It is encouraging to work with local businesses and companies such as Dooks Restaurant that support our commitment to tackling sexual violence and working towards the elimination of sexual violence through campaigning, research, education, and awareness raising.

For over thirty years, the Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre and Counselling Centre has been at the heart of Tipperary delivering vital services. We work towards highlighting the need to eliminate sexual violence against women, men, children, and young people and to create a safer society. Our services depend on the generosity and active involvement of the Tipperary community.

From left: Theresa Kidd, Nuala Kavanagh, Natasha O'Keeffe and Mike Kidd.

The Centre provides support and services to survivors of rape, sexual trauma, child sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and sexual violence. We support women, men and young people. Unfortunately, child sexual abuse happens to far more children and young people than most ever believe. Many of our clients present, having suffered historical child sexual abuse. In fact, around 65 per cent of women who contact Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre are adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse. The Centre provides free counselling to survivors of rape and child sexual abuse (male and female) and to their families, friends, or anyone affected by sexual violence and trauma. We provide services to young people from 14-18 yrs with parental or professional referral.

At the Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre, we know how important it is to have outreach services in other towns and communities in the county. We offer our services in Cashel, in Carrick-on Suir and Thurles by appointment.

Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre runs education programmes for students throughout Tipp. Sexual violence education and awareness talks are offered to Post Primary Schools covering sexual violence, consent, relationships and other related topics.

Over the last 18 months, our news has been dominated by headlines relating to sexual violence which has led to an increased unprecedented demand for our counselling services. This demonstrates that our work to prevent sexual violence is needed now more than ever.

From left: Marie Flynn, Cecily Purcell, Paddy Flynn and John Purcell.

Why not organise your own event to raise funds, with your family, friends or work colleagues? Whether it be a coffee morning, table quiz, denim day, golf classic, or any other creative fundraising opportunity. If you are thinking of organising an event, we will provide information, posters and leaflets to help you promote it locally. Email tipperaryrcc@gmail. com or call (052) 6127677 or 086 6697971 for further details. You can also reach us at TRCC Website www.trcc.ie and free phone 1800 340 340 for support.