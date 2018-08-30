Tipperary hikers invited to take part in Nire Valley Walking Festival

The scenic Comeragh Mountails will be a hive of outdoor activity and fun during the 25th annual Nire Valley Autumn Walking Festival next month.

The long-running festival, which takes place from October 12 to 14, is a welcome tourism revenue-spinner for the Nire Valley area on Clonmel's door step and is always a wonderful weekend.

Festival spokesperson Mary Wall said the two day event offered walking enthusiasts of all levels of fitness and interest fantastic walking, great talking, the back-up of excellent local guides and the company and comradery of like-minded friends,

“We have walks to suit everyone’s ability and all interests, ranging from those graded C and C+ to B and B + . There are three walks from which to choose both on the Saturday and the Sunday.

Registration for each takes place in Ballymacarbry Community Centre, people can just turn up and no pre-booking is necessary.

“The only event that requires pre-booking is the Festival dinner. It is always a great event and features a feast of great food and is followed by local, traditional entertainment. Nire Valley Failte acknowledge and appreciate the help of Waterford City and County Council in running the walking festival and the invaluable support of the guides and landowners.

For more information on the Festival read next week's printed edition of The Nationalist.

Anyone interested in taking part in the Festival and who wishes to pre-book a place at the Festival dinner should contact Ann on (086) 3924256 as soon as possible. Detailed information on www.nirevalley.com or talk to Mary (052) 6136134 or Anne for more on the walks and the festival in general.