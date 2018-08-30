Two new fundraisers planned for brave Tipperary girl Roisin as she battles cancer

Two fundraisers have been announced for 7-year old Róisin Price who is battling cancer.

A darts tournament will take place on Sunday September 30, in Fozzy’s Bar, Davis Road, Clonmel.

Registration will take place between 1 to 1.30pm with darts away at 2pm. Four-man teams at €40 per team and a raffle on the night.

Roisin was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (A.L.L.) in February 2015 when she was three and a half years old.

She endured treatment until July 2017 but unfortunately she recently relapsed and is undergoing chemotherapy again.

Mick O’Brien and Mike Smith are hosting the darts fundraiser and wish to welcome every one to support this good cause.

Meanwhile a Zumba class fundraiser for Rosin will take place between 11am and 1pm on Sunday, September 23, at the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel.

“All funds raised will be going to Cora and Róisin Price and I cannot think of a better reason to dance our socks off,” said instructor Joanne Hubbard.

For more information or if you would like to sponsor a raffle prize Email Joanne at leisure@ballykisteen