Fethard Calling, Fethard Calling! - Like to be a Beaver, Cub, Scout or Venturer!

Fethard Scout Group will soon be resuming meetings and activities following the summer break. Registration for Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Venturers will take place on Thursday, September 6, from 8pm to 9pm in the Scout Den (former Boys’ National School), Rocklow Road. All youths registering must be accompanied by an adult.

To continue to provide an active, challenging and varied programme for young members, each section (Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Venturers) will need adult volunteers who are willing to help our leaders at meetings and outings. Volunteering as little as one meeting per month would be very much appreciated.

Adults interested in volunteering please contact Group Leader Rachel at Tel: 086 8472069. Garda vetting through Scouting Ireland, will be sought for all new volunteers.

Beavers (age 6 to 8) will meet on Mondays from 6.30pm to 7.45pm. Activities include: Introduction to scouting skills and adventure, Art and Crafts, County events and competitions, games and lots of fun.

Cubs (age 9 to 11) will meet on Mondays from 7.15pm to 8.45pm. Activities include: Backwoods cooking, Pioneering, map and compass orienteering, First Aid and much more.

Scouts (age 12 to 17) will meet on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm. Activities include: Pioneering, camping, hikes, first aid, day trips, adventure sports and more.