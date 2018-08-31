Carrick-on-Suir showcases its crafts heritage to Newfoundland visitors

More than 60 visitors from Newfoundland reconnected with their Irish heritage by spending a memorable day in Carrick-on-Suir last week watching and trying out the town's traditional crafts.

The group from the Canadian province visited Carrick-on-Suir last Wednesday, August 22, as part of the biennial Ireland Newfoundland Connections Festival. The Heritage Crafts Day was organised for them by the Festival's locally based Suir Valley Committee.

The visitors watched demonstrations of basket making at Ormond Castle given by Cathy Hayden and Fergus Power who trained in the craft at the former Shanahan's Willow Craft workshop in Carrick-on-Suir as Bunratty Castle harpist Meadhbh Quinton performed in the background.

A short distance away, the visitors enjoyed a cup of coffee and listened to songs performed by local traditional musicians outside the Camphill Community on Castle Street. Inside the Camphill workshop they tried out hand weaving and spinning.

Next stop was Brewery Lane Theatre where Pat Drohan hosted an exhibition, talk and film on River Suir cot boat building. Among the exhibits was a locally built fishing cot. Ahenny slate craft made by Owen McCarthy was also showcased.

Over at the Tudor Artisan Hub, artist Sheila Wood painted a scene from a blacksmith's forge. The Strand Theatre was the last stop on the Craft Heritage Day tour that was open to the general public as well as the Newfoundland tour group.

Rose and Alan Wells ran rush craft making workshops at The Strand where visitors were shown how to make a St Brigid's Cross.

Máire Murphy from Clonmel exhibited her beautiful handmade patchwork quilts, while Dovehill based apple farmer James O'Donoghue gave out samples of his Longways craft ciders. John Davies showcased candle making and Kevin O'Toole of South Lodge Honey hosted a display on bee keeping and honey production.

Carrick-on-Suir's former leather making industry was also highlighted at The Strand in a photographic exhibition of life at the town's former Plunder & Pollak tannery. The exhibition was presented by Carrick Camera Club member Tony Fitzgerald, who worked in quality control at Plunder & Pollak.

Sylvia Cooney-Sheehan of the Suir Valley Committee said Carrick-on-Suir previously hosted Newfoundland visitors for a week but this year a group was just coming for a day and the challenge they faced was to organise something memorable for them.

Fellow Committee member Margaret Doyle came up with the idea of staging a Heritage Crafts Day and ll the local crafts people they approached with the proposal gave them great support.

The former town councillor said the Heritage Crafts Day taught her a lot about the traditional crafts and industries of her hometown. "That is what I found so amazing about it, I have learned so much. I am like a tourist."

Margaret Doyle said she got the idea for hosting the event from a jewellery making workshop in Co. Kilkenny she attended as part of a friend's 60th birthday celebration a few years ago.

She paid tribute to fellow Committee member Tom Nealon for the huge work he put into organising all the exhibitors.

Chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Cllr Louise McLoughlin was in Carrick-on-Suir to greet the Newfoundlanders.

"I have to thank the Suir Valley Committee for the incredible work they have carried out to ensure a day like today happens. So much work has been put in behind the scenes," she told The Nationalist.

The Fine Gael councillor said she was fascinated by the historic connection between the people of Carrick-on-Suir and Newfoundland and recalled that she first became aware of it in 2014 when former Canadian Ambassador Loyola Hearn, a native of Newfoundland, visited the town.

Among the visitors was Chairman of the Newfoundland Labrador Connections Group Kyran Dwyer, who is able to trace his Irish ancestry to a Michael Greene, who was born in the West Gate area of Carrick-on-Suir in the 18th century.

He recounted that Michael, came to Newfoundland and settled in the remote settlement of Tilting where he is buried. Carrick-on-Suir members of the Suir Valley Committee visited Michael Greene's grave, which still has a standing headstone, during one of their exchange visits to the province.

Kyran says he has forged life long friendships with Carrick people he met on that trip. "The people of Carrick-on-Suir, I hold deep in my heart," he declared.

Avidly watching the basketmaking demonstration in Ormond Castle's courtyard was Sharron O'Toole (née Costello) from Bauline, Newfoundland who was on the trip with her husband Bill. The couple's interest in their Irish heritage developed when they hosted two Irish people for Newfoundland's Festival of the Sea four years ago.

"We were so impressed when we attended the different functions that we said when the Festival happens again we will go over to Ireland. "

Sharron says the four-a-half hour long direct West Jet flights from their capital St John's to Dublin have made travelling to Ireland very easy and really increased the number of visitors between Newfoundland and Ireland.

"This is our second time doing the tour and we have been in Ireland 12 times. We absolutely love it. Some people go to Florida in the States, we go to Ireland.

"We are fascinated with the place. We love the Irish people. When we are here the Irish are so hospitable and when they come to Newfoundland they say the same thing about us. It's like when we come here we feel we are at home. We sing a lot of your Irish music and we even cook like you guys."