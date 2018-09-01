Eleven students at Carrick-on-Suir school achieve over 500 points in Leaving Cert

Eleven students at Carrick-on-Suir's Scoil Mhuire Secondary School achieved more than 500 points in their Leaving Cert results.

Scoil Mhuire Principal Brendan O'Dwyer paid tribute to the 78 students of their 2018 Leaving Cert class on their exam results. He said every student passed their Irish, English and Maths exams, 44 per cent attained over 400 points while 14 per cent of the class achieved more than 500 points

Mr O'Dwyer wished the students well in their future. “To my knowledge the vast percentage have been offered their first choice on the CAO. They’re a great bunch of girls with bright futures."