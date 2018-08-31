Bumper crowds flocked to Iverk Show near Carrick-on-Suir

The Pope's visit and impact of the summer drought on the farming community failed to deter the 192nd Iverk Agricultural Show from attracting a bumper crowd of visitors last Saturday.

An estimated 17,000 attended the country's oldest agricultural show in Piltown near Carrick-on-Suir, which was blessed with glorious sunny weather.

Show President Joe Malone said the organisers were delighted with the turnout in both visitors and competitors as they had been forewarned that numbers were down at all agricultural shows around the country this summer as it has been such a difficult year for farmers with drought following a harsh winter.

The Show boasted a prize fund of €90,000 spread over an estimated 1200 competitions ranging from traditional livestock and equine show classes to showjumping, farm produce, horticulture and baking competitions.

Joe Malone was involved in running the show's 56 cattle classes.

He was pleased to report that the quantity and quality of the entries was outstanding. Michael Keating from Mullinahone was a prominent prize winner in the Simmental show classes and Matt Ryan from Thurles won the Charolais Champion class.

The horse show classes, meanwhile, included three All-Ireland Championship finals.

Minister of State for Local Government John Paul Phelan had the honour of officially opening the event that is as much a family day out as a competition showcase for the best in agricultural livestock, produce and country life.

Displays of vintage cars, tractors and machinery and hundreds of indoor and outdoor trade, craft industries and food stands, a fashion and live music entertainment were among the visitor attractions.

Louise Horgan from Clonmel won the Show's coveted Most Appropriately Dressed Lady competition, the prize for which was a night away at a five star hotel in Dublin and €400 voucher for Tipperary designer Louise Kennedy's flagship store.

The Show's celebrated Cherry Cake competition was won by a local baker Brigid O'Reilly from Piltown while Co. Tipperary's Templetuohy Farm Machinery won the Show's Best Large Trade Stand award.

Iverk Show organisers haven't been resting on their laurels after a busy weekend. The Committee met on Monday night to review this year's Show and begin planning for next year's event.

This week's printed edition of The Nationalist features more photos of the Iverk Show.