Breaking News: Motorcyclist aged in his 40s seriously injured in Co. Tipperary road accident

A motorcyclist aged in his late 40s was seriously injured in a traffic accident on the N24 road between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir this evening (Saturday).

The collision between the motorcycle and a car occurred at 6.15pm. The female driver of the car was not injured.

The road around the accident scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the crash to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052)6177640.