Motorcyclist killed in Co. Tipperary road accident

A motorcyclist aged in his late 40s has died in a road traffic accident on the N24 on the outskirts of Carrick-on-Suir yesterday (Saturday) evening.

The man was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car on the main N24 Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel road at Deerpark, Carrick-on-Suir at 6.15pm yesterday. The Garda Press Office said he was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. The female driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

The road surrounding the accident scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are in place.



Gardai have appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052 6177640.