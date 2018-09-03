Second man dies in black weekend on Co. Tipperary’s roads

A second man has died in a road traffic collision on Co. Tipperary's roads over the weekend

A pedestrian aged in his 40s was fatally injured when he was struck by a truck on the M8 close to Juntion 11 Cahir South at 5pm yesterday (Sunday). The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The southbound stretch of motorway between Junction 11 and 12 was sealed off yesterday evening as a Garda forensic collision investigator examined the scene. The motorway reopened later in the evening.

Meanwhile the motorcyclist killed in a traffic accident on the N24 Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir Road on Saturday evening has been named as 48 year-old Michael Sweeney from Knocknaboola in Foynes, Co. Limerick.

The collision between the motorcycle and a car occurred at Deerpark on Carrick-on-Suir's outskirts at 6.15pm. The female driver of the car was not injured.