Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, September 3, 2018

The late Helen Ryan

The death has occurred of Helen Ryan (née Purcell) late of 49 Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Gerry, sons John and Mark, daughters Pamela and Yvonne, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, father Jackie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, 4th September, from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Bohernanave Church at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 5th September, at 10am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The late John Ryan Putter

The death has occurred of John RYAN Putter late of Carnahalla, Doon, Tipperary / Cork City, Cork. Brother of the late Paddy, Mary, Tom and Fr. Joe (USA); sadly missed by his loving sisters Pauline, Nora and Teresa and brother Phil, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and very good friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon, Tuesday evening from 6.30 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Wednesday morning at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Toem Cemetery.

The late Tony McKeogh

The death has occurred of Tony McKeogh late of Grange, Douglas, Cork and late of Lackamore, Portroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Devoted husband of Mags and loving father of Shane and Brian. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers Liam, Mike, Pat, Martin and Ger, sisters Kay and Breeda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and his very good friends. Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. from (Wednesday). Removal at 6.30pm, same day, (Wednesday) to the Church of the Incarnation, Frankfield. Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on Thursday. Funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.



The late James Meagher

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Meagher late of Rockwall, School House Road, Rosbercon, New Ross, Wexford / Cappawhite, Tipperary / Rosbercon, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Rita. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Sr Claude, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm-8pm today, Monday 3rd September 2018 with rosary at 7pm. Removal will take place at 11.40am tomorrow, Tuesday 4th September 2018 from Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross to The Church Of The Assumption, Rosbercon for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.