Burglars flee from Clonmel house

Two burglars trying to break into a house in Clonmel in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning fled when they were disturbed by a resident of the property.

The men were caught attempting to enter the house on the Western Road through a window around 3am. They escaped on foot.

A Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously on the Western Road that night to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.