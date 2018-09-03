Burglars flee from Clonmel house
Two burglars trying to break into a house in Clonmel in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) morning fled when they were disturbed by a resident of the property.
The men were caught attempting to enter the house on the Western Road through a window around 3am. They escaped on foot.
A Garda spokesperson appealed to anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously on the Western Road that night to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.
