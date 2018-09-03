Motorist hospitalised after two car crash in Co. Tipperary

An injured man was hospitalised following a two-car collision on the N76 road at Poulacapple on Saturday.

The two car involved in the accident that occurred at 6.30am on September 1 were badly damaged. Ambulance paramedics tended to the male drivers of both vehicles and one of the motorists was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.