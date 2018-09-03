Pedestrian killed in accident near Cahir has been named

The 49 year-old pedestrian who was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck on the M8 motorway close to Junction 11, Cahir South on Sunday evening has been named.

Harry Keskinen was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred on the southbound carriageway shortly after 5pm at Tincurry, a few miles from Cahir.

The driver of the truck and his teenage son, who was travelling with him, were uninjured but were brought to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel, where they were treated for shock.

The deceased had been living in the Rosegreen area, near Cashel, and was originally from Australia.

It’s understood he had worked in the health service in Cork city and had also lived in the Tallow area of Co. Waterford for a time.

The southbound stretch of motorway between Junction 11 and 12 was sealed off yesterday evening as a Garda forensic collision investigator examined the scene.

The motorway reopened later in the evening.

Anyone with any information about the accident, and who may have been travelling on that stretch of road at the time, is asked to contact Cahir Gardaí at 052-7445630.