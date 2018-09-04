Mary Lou McDonald makes first visit to Tipperary since taking over Sinn Fein presidency

Tipperary has been left behind for too long, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald was told on her first visit to the county since assuming the presidency of Sinn Féin.

The trip, which was in anticipation of next month’s Budget, dealt with a host of groups so as gauge the main issues concerning people on the ground.

Ms McDonald and general election candidate Ciara McCormack travelled to Clonmel, Cahir, Tipperary Town, Thurles and Nenagh where they held meetings, met councillors and gave interviews to local media.

The groups they met included carers, childcare workers, teachers, retail and hospitality workers; those operating community development centres, and therapists and GPs at the coalface of drug addiction and mental health treatment.

Summing up the visit, Ciara McCormack stated “this visit puts us on an election footing and ready to deal with the pressing challenges ahead.

“Over the next year we expect to be inundated with activity as we deal with the budget, Brexit, and local and general elections.

“Sinn Féin want to be a party of government; we know that the only agent for change is taking power and initiating a programme that can the deliver root and branch reform that is so desperately needed.

“Too many people are struggling on low-wages, housing pressures and neglect from an uncaring government. This was very much reinforced for Mary Lou during her visit.

“One thing she frequently remarked upon while journeying through Tipp is the widespread level of dereliction and economic malaise that is evident in our towns.

“For too long Tipperary has been left behind. If we don’t instal a pro-active and dynamic government then the rate of decline will continue unabated.

“We need a broad and inclusive programme that offers a fair deal for all of society, whether that be workers and small businesses, renters and homeowners, rural Ireland and our towns.

“No more so than Tipp is this alternative needed. Sinn Féin is the only credible party to offer that change.”