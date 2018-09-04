Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, September 4, 2018

The late John Fogarty

The death has occurred of John Fogarty late of Birchview Heights, Kilnamanagh, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of 27 Birchview Heights, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24 and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Sadly departed by his wife Catherine, daughter Joan, son Paul, son-in-law Amit, daughter-in-law Kate, grandchildren Phoebe, Finn and Florence, partner of the late Patricia, his cousins and the Lowe family. Reposing at the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe on Tuesday morning from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock with removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for 2 o'clock.

The late Tony McKeogh

The death has occurred of Tony McKeogh late of Grange, Douglas, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary. Devoted husband of Mags and loving father of Shane and Brian. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers Liam, Mike, Pat, Martin and Ger, sisters Kay and Breeda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and his very good friends. Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. from Wednesday at 3.30pm followed by Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Incarnation, Frankfield. Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on Thursday. Funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

The late James Meagher

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Meagher late of Rockwall, School House Road, Rosbercon, New Ross, Wexford / Cappawhite, Tipperary / Rosbercon, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Rita. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Sr Claude, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm-8pm today, Monday 3rd September 2018 with rosary at 7pm. Removal will take place at 11.40am tomorrow, Tuesday 4th September 2018 from Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross to The Church Of The Assumption, Rosbercon for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Br. Patrick Ildephonsus Ryan (Mason)

The death has occurred of Br. Patrick Ildephonsus Ryan (Mason) late of Christian Brothers, Nenagh, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary. Predeceased by sisters Minnie Duane, Sarah Mescall, Nora McGrath, Maggie Ryan and Nellie Comley and brothers John and Jimmy Ryan. Sadly missed by the Brothers of his Community, his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Christian Brothers House, Nenagh on Tuesday, September 4th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary, Nenagh on Wednesday at 9.45 am for Requiem Mass at 10.00 am. Burial in Ardmayle (Cashel) Cemetery afterwards.