Funeral of motorcyclist killed in Co. Tipperary traffic accident takes place tomorrow 

Motorcyclist Michael Sweeney, aged 48, who was killed in a traffic accident on the N24 Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel Road on Saturday evening, will be buried tomorrow (Wednesday) following his funeral Mass at midday in St. Mary's Church in Askeaton, Co. Limerick.

Mr Sweeney from Knocknaboula, Foynes died after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car on the N24 at Deerpark on Carrick-on-Suir's outskirts at 6.15pm on Saturday. The female driver of the car was not injured.

Mr Sweeney, who was a volunteer driver with Blood Bikes Mid-West, is survived by his wife Jules, his father Jimmy and his brothers JJ and Frank.