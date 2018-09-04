Carrick-on-Suir concert to raise funds for youth suicide prevention charity

Local singers will perform in a “Songs of the Heart” charity concert in aid of Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland in Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Theatre on Saturday, September 8.

Breege Phelan, accompanied by Will McClellan on guitar and Muireann Ryan on violin, will sing songs from her favourite female vocalists.

She will be supported on the night by Marie Sweeney and Jane McLoughlin. Tickets for the show are available at the theatre door and at the Tudor Artisan Hub.

Admission costs €10 and includes refreshments. Concert commences at 8.15pm.