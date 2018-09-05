Deaths in Tipperary- Wednesday, September 5, 2018

The late Ellen Bolger

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Bolger (née Tobin) late of 2 The Square, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael and son Paddy. Ellen (Nellie), deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Eleanor, sons Tommy, Michael, Jackie and Gerry, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence; 2 The Square, Mullinahone, on Wednesday, the 5th of September, from 4pm to 7pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone for prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 6th September, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

The late Margaret Corbett

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Corbett (née Ryan) late of Palmer's Hill, Cashel, Tipperary / Dungarvan, Waterford. Beloved wife of the late Seamus (late of Clonmel and Dungarvan). Deeply regretted by her loving son Oliver, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late John Fogarty

The death has occurred of John Fogarty late of Birchview Heights, Kilnamanagh, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of 27 Birchview Heights, Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24 and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Sadly departed by his wife Catherine, daughter Joan, son Paul, son-in-law Amit, daughter-in-law Kate, grandchildren Phoebe, Finn and Florence, partner of the late Patricia, his cousins and the Lowe family.

The late Tony McKeogh

The death has occurred of Tony McKeogh late of Grange, Douglas, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary. Devoted husband of Mags and loving father of Shane and Brian. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter-in-law Joanna, brothers Liam, Mike, Pat, Martin and Ger, sisters Kay and Breeda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and his very good friends. Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. from Wednesday at 3.30pm followed by Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Incarnation, Frankfield. Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on Thursday. Funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.