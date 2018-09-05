Cahir Trad Fest Weekend is on the way

Cahir Comhaltas spent the summer entertaining audiences in Cahir House Hotel with a fantastic programme of music, song and dance. They now hold weekly sessions in Irwin's and also take part in many events such as Clonmel Busking Festival and Duhill Community Day. Popular with tourists and locals alike traditional Irish music was kept alive and kicking by Cahir Comhaltas during the summer months.

The next big event for Cahir Comhaltas is the 4th Annual Cahir Trad Fest. It will launch on Friday14th September in Cahir House Hotel at 7.30pm followed by a star studded concert featuring all Ireland/world champions of music, song and dance. Admission is €10 and tickets on sale at hotel reception or contact Mary 086 062 4217.

The popular Workshops on all traditional instruments and singing will take place at Cahir Boys National School and Our Lady of Mercy Girls School between 9.30am -1pm Saturday 15th. These will be taught by master tutors who are coming into Cahir from Clare, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary and even the UK. More details from schools involved and also from Mary on the above number or 086 826 2422

Street entertainment will feature in the afternoon with pub sessions evening and night over the Saturday and Sunday. The Cahir Comhaltas musicians joined by tutors and friends will play at the 11.30am mass in St. Marys Church, Cahir on Sunday the 16th and the afternoon will see more great music sessions around town.

The Finale recital in Cahir House is at 6pm and this is followed by night session in the Abbey Tavern.