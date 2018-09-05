Carrick-on-Suir soccer club 50th anniversary dinner dance takes place this weekend 

Carrick-on-Suir United FC members will mark the 50th anniversary of the Club's foundation at a dinner dance in the Carraig Hotel this Saturday night, September 8.

Members of the Club's Team of 50 years selected to celebrate the special anniversary will be honoured at the function.

The Carrick United team of 50 years was chosen by a committee and comprises the Club's best players of the past half century.

The dinner dance is one of a number of events Carrick United has organised this year for its 50th anniversary celebrations.