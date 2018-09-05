Test your fitness at Co. Tipperary’s Knock Me Down Challenge this Saturday.

Competitors will test their fitness in cycling, running, walking and kayaking at the Knock Me Down Challenge in the Knockmealdown Mountains in Co. Tipperary this Saturday, September 8.

The event, run by Knockmealdown Active, is well suited to anybody with a reasonable level of fitness. The start and finish of the is at Newcastle GAA Hall.

Starting time slots are available in 10 minute intervals from 9 am and 9.30 am. There are changing and shower facilities available at the GAA grounds.

For further information on the event log onto: www.knockmealdownactive.com