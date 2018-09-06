Tipp cyclists become first tandem duo to complete Race Around Ireland

Two Co. Tipperary cyclists became the first tandem duo to complete the grueling 2150km Race Around Ireland last weekend after nearly a week on the road.

Carrick Wheelers cyclists Sean Hahessy from Carrick-on-Suir Wheelers Cycling Club and his tandem partner visually impaired cyclist Peter Ryan from Upperchurch-Drombane did the tough marathon cycle to raise money for the Doran and Gleeson families who have seriously ill children.

The Race Around Ireland is an ultra-marathon cycling event the route of which is literally a lap around the circumference of the island of Ireland passing through 22 counties. The epic challenge is mostly taken on by teams of 8 or 4 cyclists with each team member taking their turn on the bike.

Sean and Peter, however, had a more difficult challenge. They pedalled every mile of the race with Sean the tandem pilot and Peter the Stoker behind him. The completed the race in 122 hours and 33 minutes

They began their race in Trim, Co Meath on Sunday, August 26 and finished last Saturday. The tandem team and their rivals first off all headed north through Louth, Armagh, Antrim, Derry, Donegal and Sligo and then pedalled through counties Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork. They passed through Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel last Thursday. They finished in Moynalty, Co. Meath on Saturday.

Peter Ryan, a former hurler, suffers from Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) and has lost 80% of his sight.

His determination to not let his disability stop him from participating in sport led him to get involved in the Para Cycling Programme in 2015.

Both Sean and Peter competed in the 2016 Rio Paralympics and are training hard for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.