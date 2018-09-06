Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, September 6, 2018

Late Harry Keskinen

The death has occurred of Harry Keskinen, Blackcastle, Rosegreen, Cashel, Tipperary, September 2nd (tragically). Deeply regretted by his wife Barbara, Son Nicholas, Mother Vukko, Brother Michael, Sisters Heidi & Kaarina, Mother-in-law Barbara, Sisters-in-law, Brother-in-law, Nephews, Niece Kaarina, extended family and wide circle of friends. Private Family Cremation to follow.

May He Rest In Peace

Late Ellen Bolger (née Tobin)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Bolger (née Tobin), 2 The Square, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary, September 4th 2018, predeceased by her loving husband Michael and son Paddy. Ellen (Nellie), deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Eleanor, sons Tommy, Michael, Jackie and Gerry, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence; 2 The Square, Mullinahone, on Wednesday, the 5th of September, from 4pm to 7pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone for prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 6th September, at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

May She Rest In Peace

Late Margaret Corbett (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Corbett (née Ryan), Palmer's Hill, Cashel, Tipperary / Dungarvan, Waterford, September 4th 2018, peacefully at home. Margaret (Peggy), (in her 93rd year), beloved wife of the late Seamus (late of Clonmel and Dungarvan). Deeply regretted by her loving son Oliver, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

Late Laurence (Larry) Doherty

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Doherty Kennedy Park and formerly Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brother Billy, sisters Kitty and Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife Jane, brothers Paddy, Jack and Martin, sister Mary (UK), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand nephews, grand nieces, great-grand nephews, great-grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ardeen Nursing Home, Abbey Road, Thurles on Friday 7th Sept, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 8th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May He Rest In Peace.