Carrick-on-Suir motorcycle racing brothers top the leader board in Superbike Championships

Carrick-on-Suir based brothers Ian and Michael Prendergast have achieved success in Ireland's biggest motorcycle racing championship series -the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship series - after just two years of racing experience.

The race series is run each year in Mondello Park from March to September and the Prendergast brothers are among the top performing competitors in this year's championships.

Ian has won the Masters Pre-Injection 600 Championship title after winning the penultimate race in the series on Saturday, August 25. During the race, he broke the lap record which had stood for 5 years. He also won the MCUI Southern Championship title the following day at Mondello having clocked up a total of 400 points - 125 points higher than the second placed rider.

His younger brother Michael, meanwhile, is in 3rd place in the top ten positions of his class in the Dunlop Masters Superbike Cup Championship with his 1000cc bike. He set a personal best time of 1m 45.1 second in his first race on Saturday, August 25.

Ian and Michael are originally from Piltown but now live in Carrick-on-Suir.

The brothers thank Nial Derby from Carrick and Paddy Curran, an ex-racer from Owning, who accompany them to the championship races and advise and help them with the bikes and pit boards. They pay tribute to their local sponsors who help make it all possible and invite anyone who would be interested in sponsoring them to contact them. They point out that sponsors logos will be put on their bikes and gear.

They also thank their families and friends who love and support them with great pride especially their mum, Olga Prendergast, who they phone after the last race of the day.

Ian and Michael are now preparing for the season finale of the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello on Saturday and Sunday, September 29 and 30. Anyone wishing to sponsor the motorbike racers can contact Ian at (086) 664 1769 and Michael at (086)057 4559.

