Carrick-on-Suir school’s team of student mentors help 1st years settle in

Carrick-on-Suir's Scoil Mhuire Secondary School has a team of senior student mentors in place helping its 62 First Year students to settle into their new school.

The School's Meitheal Programme has selected 18 Fifth Year students to act as mentors for the new arrivals.

Scoil Mhuire PRO Mary Greene said the aim of the Programme is to help first years to adapt to secondary school and to promote leadership, responsibility and teamwork among Fifth Years.

The team of mentors was selected following an interview. They are: Sarah Breen, Lorna Butler, Kate Cooney, Miriam Daly, Laura Falconer, Leah Greene, Aine Hahessy, Alannah Hanlon, Cait Healy, Kate Kearney, Jenni O'Dea, Ellie O'Dwyer, Siobhan O Meara, Katie O'Shea, Liadhain O' Shea, Sarah Power, Lucy Skehan and Jaden Wootton.

Ms Greene said their tasks will be to help first years make new friends and to ensure girls who don't know many other students are included. They will organise lunchtime events throughout the year including social games, quizzes, a talent show and sports leagues.

The mentors will also been involved in a homework club and watch out for lonely, isolated students and report any bullying incidents.

Scoil Mhuire's new First Year class was formally welcomed by Deputy Principal and First Year Head Agnes Guerin at an induction day on August 23.

She told the new students Scoil Mhuire was like a family that cared, supported, trusted and helped one another.

"Like any family they have their ups and downs but they look out for one another and are committed to helping each other be the best they can be," she said.

Ms Guerin said the Fifth Year students selected as Meitheal leaders will be a great support to the First Years in the coming weeks and months.