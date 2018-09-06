Riverside walk from Clonmel to Kilsheelan will support Riding for Disabled group

Clonmel Lions Club are delighted to join forces with Clonmel Riding for the Disabled in organising a sponsored walk along the newly developed Blueway river walk from Clonmel to Kilsheelan at 11am on this Sunday September 9.

The main purpose of the event is to raise both awareness and much-needed funds for this very worthy and deserving cause.

Clonmel Riding for the Disabled is a completely voluntary group, set up to provide riding lessons for children with learning and physical disabilities in a very controlled and safe environment.

It has been well established that the relationship between horse and rider has very therapeutic values, both physical and psychological.

The participating young people are all pupils of Scoil Aonghusa is Cashel. Classes are held once a week in Davern's Equestrian Centre and great credit is due to the staff and management of this facility for their very generous support for the scheme.

They are delighted to have the support and assistance of Transition Year students who in turn also find the experience invaluable.

Clonmel Riding for the Disabled are affiliated to Riding for the Disabled Ireland, but as with so many such organisations funding is 100% provided by means of their own fundraising.

Clonmel Lions Club have been privileged to support the club over many years and this year’s event hopes to go a long way towards defraying their costs for the coming year.

The event will start at the car park at the Gas House Bridge, Clonmel at 11am. Everybody is very welcome to join in the walk, which will finish in the village in Kilsheelan following the route of the Blueway.

Participants can walk at their own pace and can join in at any of the access points along the way, including Ferryhouse and the Anner.

Refreshments will be provided along the route and also at the end of the walk. Thanks are extended to Tesco Clonmel for their support.

Having completed the walk, participants will then be ferried back to the starting point in Clonmel. All donations on the day will be very welcome and people can also pre-sponsor by contacting any of the committee members.

The Lions Club looks forward to welcoming everyone for what will be a great opportunity to support this worthy cause and also to experience the Blueway amenity, which is such an attractive and valuable asset to South Tipperary.