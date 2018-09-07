Brendan Pettit developed the Clonmel Arms into a leading hotel in the region

The death of Brendan Pettit has evoked memories of the halcyon era of the Clonmel Arms Hotel.

Under the ownership and management of Mr. Pettit and his family, the Clonmel Arms developed into one of the leading hotels in the region.

From the 1970s until the Pettits sold the hotel in the 1990s, the Clonmel Arms was one of the main social hubs in the town, and benefitted from its location in Sarsfield Street in the centre of a busy and thriving town.

The hotel hosted a wide range of functions, from weddings and parties to company "socials", dinner dances and music events, as well as popular discos.

Brendan Pettit was renowned for his thorough, fair and professional approach. Under his direction the Clonmel Arms established a reputation far and wide for all that was best in the hotel industry.

The Pettit family lived in Marlfield during their time in Clonmel.

Brendan Pettit, who was originally from Granard in Co. Longford, died peacefully at his home in Glengarriff, Co. Cork on Tuesday August 28th.

A family funeral took place on Thursday August 30th.

He is survived by his wife Colette, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, to whom sincere sympathy is extended.