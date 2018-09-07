Suicide Remembrance event at Tobaraheena Well in Clonmel

C-SAW Tipperary is inviting people to the Remembrance Garden at Tobaraheena Well, Clonmel from 6.30pm onwards next Monday, September 10, for an event organised as part of World Suicide Remembrance Day.

People may remember their loved ones who have departed by placing ribbons on the trees.

If they wish they may also put a message or name on the ribbon.

All ribbons and candles will be provided and all are welcome.