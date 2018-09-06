Co. Tipperary’s Garda College to host passing out ceremony for garda graduates tomorrow

Minister for Justice and Equality Charles Flanagan and the new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris are expected to attend the passing out ceremony for probationer gardai at Co. Tipperary's Templemore Garda College tomorrow.

A total of 181 probationer gardai from all over the country will graduate from the Garda College at the ceremony.

This will be the first major official ceremony the new Garda Commissioner will attend since he took up his new post earlier this week.