Co. Tipperary bereavement support group is regional winner in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Co. Tipperary's Anam Cara Parental & Sibling Bereavement Support Service has beaten stiff competition to be announced as a finalist and South Region winner in the first ever National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The Awards are aimed at honouring the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland with the help of Good Causes funding. Nearly 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes.

Anam Cara has come out tops in the South Region in the Health & Wellbeing Category and now proceeds to the Awards finals at a Gala Dinner in Dublin on November 3.

A total of 36 groups from all over Ireland go forward to the final in six categories – Sport, Health & Wellbeing; Arts & Culture; Heritage; Community and Youth.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get another €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced at a televised gala dinner in Dublin on November 3.

Anam Cara is a group where bereaved parents and siblings can meet, share experiences and learn coping mechanisms after the loss of a loved one. Good Causes funding supported monthly ‘Parent Evenings’ where parents can talk to others who understand.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, today congratulated the Tipperary winner on coming through the Regional stage of the competition and wished them the best of luck for the finals.