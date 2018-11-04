The Class of '68 meets up again at 50th anniversary school reunion in Clonmel

The 1968 CBS High School Clonmel Leaving Certificate Class held a 50th Anniversary Reunion at Hotel Minella.

The evening commenced with a short reflection, conducted by John Lawless, for all present and in which he remembered the six classmates who have passed away - Maurice Heaphy, John (Gingo) Kane, Garry Smyth, Billy O’Gorman, Seamus Grace and Billy Lloyd.

Many of the group had not met since leaving school in 1968 and some travelled long distances to be present.

Above - John Heffernan, Paul Morris, Eddie Walsh and Frank McCormack were at the High School Leaving Cert Class of 1968 reunion at Hotel Minella

Ken Ryan came from Toronto, Paul Kelly from Yorkshire; Pat Hahessy, Paul Conway and Joe Holden came from London and many travelled from the four provinces, while others are more locally-based.

After an excellent meal and plenty of good wine the group adjourned to Jack’s Bar, where the serious business of sharing reminiscences and recalling misspent youth went on into the early hours.

Some of the stories had to be heard to be believed, which made everything all the more enjoyable.

Above - The attendance at the 50th anniversary reunion included Pat Hennessy, Billy Purcell, Aodhagan O'Reilly, Jackie Ahearne and Tom Fitzgerald

Paddy Daly spoke about the ASD Hub in the High School, which is a ground-breaking initiative in the education and development of young people with autism.

Most people agreed that the reunion was so pleasant and successful that it would be a pity to wait another 50 years to meet again!

Below - Colman Walsh, Paul Conway, Peter Morrissey and Ted Bowe enjoyed the 50th anniversary school reunion