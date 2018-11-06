Protesters to take to the streets again to demand action from Tipperary County Council to save Tipperary Town

The march4tipp protest is to escalate with another march through Tipperary town set for November 24th.

The thousands of people who took to the streets on Saturday October 20th in an extraordinary display of people power will be asked to mobilise again to demonstrate the need for urgent action to reverse economic the decline of the down.The march4tipp organisers also announced on Tuesday that they will organise large scale pickets of local authority meetings in Tipperary and engage in other protests.

The decision to stage another protest march in the town, which has been decimated by job losses and the closures of business premises,was taken in response to a statement issued by Tipperary County Council following the first march.

At that first march a two week deadline was set for a response from Tipperary County Council on issues that included chronic unemployment,one of the worst levels of deprivation in the country, inadequate funding in primary schools and the urgent need for a by pass.The response by Tipperary County Council was met with widespread disappointment among the march4tipp organisers and the people of the town.

Protest organiser Padraig Culbert said the second march was necessary because "of the failure by local and national governments to take any action whatsoever following the first march, which involved thousands of people. We are taking the non-response as a challenge, a challenge we believe the community will face with determination"

The second protest march will take place in Tipperary Town on November 24th at 2pm.