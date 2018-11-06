Tipperary's Cian Carrigan “thrilled to bits” after making Big Brother final

Tipperary’s Cian Carrigan is “thrilled to bits” after making the Big Brother 2018 final.

18 years and 327 housemates later, the hit series came to a close on Monday night, with Goatenbridge’s Cian winning the hearts of viewers over the past two months.

Billed as “not your usual country boy", the Big Brother house experience was a “social experiment” for the 23-year-old, who works as a customer service agent for a mobile gaming company.

Growing up, Cian wanted to be a Spice Girl or WWE wrestler. He promised to bring his own personality to the Big Brother house and he certainly delivered, capturing a fourth place finish.

The son of of Majella and Joe Carrigan, Cian has five older siblings, two of which are also gay. “Half the family is gay, so mum says you have to come out as straight in our family,” Cian told viewers in a Big Brother teaser clip ahead of the series.

Cian walked out of the Big Brother house alongside third place Zoe Jones, with only one percent of the vote separating the pair. He described the experience as “life-changing” and said it has given him “confidence”. He is “thrilled” to have represented his family, friends, Tipperary and Ireland on Big Brother.

Cian said the series meant a lot to his family. "We had an aunt that used to love it. Sadly she passed away. We kept watching it because of her. I think my aunt would be proud,” he continued.

A huge fan of the series over the years, Cian thanked everyone who voted for him. “Not many people at home have things like this happen to them.

“I can remember watching it when I was really young. My parents were really big fans, as well as other family members, so it would always be on the television,” Cian added.

Cian received huge support from locals and across social media throughout the series. One local said: “He has put Tipperary on the map. Fair play to him on making the final and doing the country proud.”

While on Twitter, one person praised: “The best housemate by a country mile. Funny, genuine, real, entertaining, caring. Well done Cian, Ireland is so proud of you.”

YouTuber Cameron Cole, who came out as gay during the series, was crowned the winner of Big Brother 2018 and won £100,000, with Akeem Griffiths taking second place.