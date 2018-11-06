Tipperary school support Cahir teenager who suffered a life-changing spinal injury
Henry Reidy accepting a cheque on behalf of the Tomás Kelly Trust Fund from his son Henry, along with Rockwell students and their teacher Eleanor Kilroy
Tipperary secondary school Rockwell College hosted a Halloween bake sale in aid of the Tomas Kelly Trust Fund.
16-year-old Tomás Kelly from Cahir suffered a life-changing spinal injury before Christmas of last year.
Tomás is a cousin of third year Rockwell student Henry Reidy and it was fitting for his class group to choose to fundraise for this cause as part of their C.S.P.E. action project.
Organised by Rockwell College art teacher Eleanor Kilroy, the bake sale raised €368, which will assist in funding Tomás' rehabilitation and recovery.
