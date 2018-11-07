In the shops today - don't miss the better and brighter redesigned Nationalist

Today’s edition of The Nationalist has a bright new look. It’s the result of much hard work and we are sure that our loyal readers will enjoy what they see this week on their news stands.

Founded in 1890, The Nationalist has been refreshed many times down through the decades and this latest redesign has been approached with the specific intention of making the paper more accessible and attractive for the reader.

We have introduced some new sections, which are colour-coded for your convenience.

Our new look front page

Our general news pages at the start of the paper have red folios and they’re followed by a new opinions spread called Views. The Nationalist’s editorial column is here, alongside letters and online comments from readers. Margaret Rossiters’s popular weekly column has a new home too.

Next comes the new Community section (green folios), which is like a paper within a paper. It carries all the news and notes from every corner of the area The Nationalist is proud to serve.

Tipperary Life (purple folios) is another new section for your enjoyment and includes our entertainment coverage, a raft of new columnists, and more.

We've also enhanced the paper’s business coverage and regular features such as Farming, Property and Motors have a bright new look. They're followed by the all-important Family Annoucements pages, Classifieds and then our unrivalled sports pages, which have also been redesigned.

As an added extra, in the centre of the paper, a specially convened panel names the top 25 Tipperary hurlers of the past 30 years.

And in that 'must read' section, Nicky English has been chosen as the Best Tipperary Hurler of the Past 30 years.

The Lattin/Cullen man topped the poll when a committee of eight judges sat down to select the county's Best 25 hurlers from 1988-2018.

The winner of All-Ireland titles in 1989 and 1991, he got the nod ahead of Declan Ryan, Eoin Kelly, Brendan Cummins and Padraic Maher.

During a highly successful career he also won six All Stars, five Munster champion

-ships and two National Leagues.

The complete list appears in the feature which is carried on pages 41-48 of this week's redesigned Nationalist.

The selections are sure to arouse an amount of debate across the county, as the achievements of players from all over Tipperary and from different generations are discussed.

The selection committee included Eamonn Wynne and Jeddy Walsh (The Nationalist), Noel Dundon (Tipperary Star), JJ Kennedy, Michael Dundon, Seamus King, John Costigan and Pat Carey.