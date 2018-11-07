Tipperary woman collects €105,000 in EuroMillions windfall

EuroMillions players from Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford descended on the National Lottery Office’s in Dublin today to collect €315,000 in prizes won in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ event on Friday 26th October.

It was an emotional day for a young Tipperary woman who was joined in the winners’ room by her parents and extended family who pledged to support her in having “the best possible start in life’ with her €105,000 win.

“This really is a dream come true. It’s just incredible. None of my family believed me when I told them that I’d won it but I think it’s finally sinking in now that we’re in the Lottery offices! I have an amazing family behind me so we we’re going to make a plan for my future, maybe purchasing my own house in a couple of years’ time. It just gives me an enormous sense of freedom which I didn’t have last week so we’ll enjoy a family celebration over the weekend before the serious business of financial planning kicks-in,” she said.

The lucky Tipperary woman who wishes to stay anonymous purchased her winning ticket at the SuperValu store on Main Street in Cashel, Co. Tipperary.